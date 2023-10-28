Today's Forecast

Today was delightful, but definitely windy.

We’ll keep the wind on Sunday, but add a few more rain drops versus Saturday.

Overall, Sunday looks like a mainly dry day, even more so than we thought a couple of days ago.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy with a 10 percent chance at a few passing raindrops on the breeze. The low is a mild 77°.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a 10 to 20 percent chance of a few showers on the breeze. The high is 85°.

Dangerous rip currents can be expected at the beach. Boaters are under Small Craft Advisory and a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for each high tide through Monday morning.

Sunday morning, high tides are between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. -- and 11:23 a.m. for Key West.

Monday through Thursday, we’ll carry 30 percent rain chances as a cold front approaches and pushes through the area ever-so-slowly.

But, it will be cooler and less humid Thursday with highs in the upper 70's to around 80° -- just for one day.

There are two areas of development in the ocean, but neither one is of any concern to us at this time.

Some models are having a tough time showing development, while other models simply have no consistency with where these systems may go.

However, there are currently no models that take anything into South Florida at this time. We’ll update again in five days.