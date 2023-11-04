Today's Forecast

As promised, Saturday was not a pretty day -- but as we hinted at Friday -- we were sort of splitting the difference between models that showed a washout and models that showed no rain at all.

We got a little bit of rain, but also lots of cloudy dry time too. However, things are about to be splendid.

The cold front that came through a few days ago and then turned back around as a warm front last night, thus the unsettled weather, is now starting to turn back in the other direction again, south as a cold front. This means Sunday should be lovely.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with some patchy drizzle. Winds are beginning to finally ease up too. The low drops to a pleasant 71°.

Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with rain chances only at 10 percent -- as the front continues to push south. The high will be 85°.

Lingering Rip Currents will still be an issue all day Sunday.

Monday through Friday will be warm in the mid to upper 80s, but arguably the nicest week of the season so far with rain chances only at 0-10%.