Today's Forecast

The clouds and fog were stubborn to clear out, but we finally broke into the sunshine on Saturday. And as promised, Sunday will be a much brighter day.

Saturday night will be mainly clear with a 10 percent rain chance and a very comfortable low of 67 degrees.

It will be on the breezy side through the night and into Sunday. In fact, boaters have a Small Craft Advisory through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous with a high of 82 degrees. Our promise of zero percent chance of rain may not hold because models are showing a few quick, passing, afternoon showers -- so we are now forecasting 10 percent.

Quiet weather is expected until a cold front arrives Wednesday into Thursday. We still have timing differences with the front and how it will affect Thanksgiving.

One model has the front clearing out before Thursday, which would mean a brighter and cooler holiday. The model that I am leaning toward right now is a little bit slower, enough to bring cooler weather Thursday, but nothing dramatically cooler -- low of 69° and high of 79°.

This would also keep us in the clouds and keep us at 20 percent rain chances. So, stay tuned to see just how quickly this front passes through.

Saturday will be a great night to watch the Leonid Meteor Shower from midnight to dawn.

We had some fog on Friday night, but on Saturday -- we have clear skies.

Look to the east, as there will be 10-15 meteors per hour. Remember, they are hard to see if you are driving. It really requires staring into the sky for a half hour until your eyes adjust, experts say.

All wind and flood advisories have come down. That means the high tides won’t be as high and the waters can recede much more swiftly now.