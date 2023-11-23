Today's Forecast

The cold front is sparking a few stray showers this morning around South Florida. The bulk of the moisture is through The Keys, but a few stray showers have also been around Miami-Dade and Broward.

Temperatures this morning are in a huge spread – the low 70s are in Broward but heading south, Miami-Dade is still sitting in the upper 70s as the cooler air is still moving in.

Overcast to mostly cloudy skies are around this morning and clouds will be around for the day today. The chance for rain is low this afternoon as the front moves south, but one or two showers do stay in the forecast.

As the front stalls and begins lifting back to the north, unsettled scattered showers take us into the weekend. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend. Temperatures remain steady and in the low 80s into next week.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The tropics: still monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the open waters, but there is low confidence of development in the short-term forecast.