Today's Forecast

Friday morning, temperatures are in the low 70s and will fall a few more degrees before we start warming for the day.

A stalled front is sitting south of the area, giving us a northeast breeze and slightly cooler and slightly less muggy conditions. This front will keep us unsettled for the next two days.

Scattered showers are possible later Friday afternoon and into our Saturday as it begins to turn back to the north. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s around the area.

Nice weather is around for the second half of the weekend and to start next week.

A secondary front will arrive by Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing back a few showers, but this one will bring some cooler air back into South Florida with highs falling into the 70s.