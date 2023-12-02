Today's Forecast

Weather

A warm pattern has returned to South Florida for the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-80s expected to extend into Sunday.

South and southeast winds will drive the heat and humidity for the forecast tomorrow, but changes are ahead in the new work week.

A series of fronts will cruise by South Florida over the next several days, resetting the pattern to more December-like readings.

In fact, we may even see the coolest readings of the fall season by Thursday morning.

Morning lows in the 50s will be common in the wake of a mid-week front that will hold afternoon highs in the mid-70s, too.

In the meantime, look for highs around 85 degrees Sunday and Monday as partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies prevail.

As we've seen, a dry forecast will continue over the next several days in absence of any good rainmaker moving through the area.

