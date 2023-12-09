Today's Forecast

Showers, with a few thunderstorms, will be around to close out the weekend with the approach of our next cold front.

While most of Sunday should remain warm and dry, it's the evening that brings increasing rain chances.

Afternoon highs tomorrow will still climb into the lower 80s as a warm ocean breeze continues, providing a high risk for rip currents.

The cold front should sweep through the area by midnight Sunday and set the area up for a cooler and drier start to the upcoming work week.

Lows dip into the mid-60s for Monday and Tuesday mornings, as dry conditions hold on for both days.

With that in mind, it looks like the first few days of the week will prove to be the best.

Thereafter, a warm and wet weather pattern holds on for the bulk of the work week as daily rain chances stay in the forecast through Saturday.

Another noteworthy factor in the coming week’s forecast will be breezy, if not windy, conditions around South Florida and the Keys.

This provides an elevated risk for rip currents and multiple marine hazards on near-shore waters. Boaters and beach goers should use extreme caution.