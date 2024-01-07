Today's Forecast

A cold front is now south of South Florida and we’ve gone from the warm and humid weather to much cooler and refreshing weather the rest of Sunday night.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service also confirmed that a tornado rated EF-0 affected portions of Fort Lauderdale on Saturday evening, January 6.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with only a 10 percent chance at a passing sprinkle.

Dolphins' kickoff at 8:20 p.m. should be around 66 degrees, and we’ll hold steady, dropping to 64 degrees by the end of the game. Monday morning drops off to 63 degrees.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Monday will be mostly cloudy but dry with only a 10 percent rain chance. It will be breezy with easterly gusts up to 22 mph and a pleasant high of 75 degrees.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain early in the day, but dry weather for the most part until late evening and overnight, when yet another cold front approaches with some strong storms while we sleep.

It will be warm (81 degrees) and windy (SE gusts to 35mph, wind advisory possible) with any storms pretty much done by sunrise Wednesday and clouds clearing out pretty quickly. Wednesday is cooler at 75 degrees.