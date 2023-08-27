Today's Forecast

Weather

As Idalia lifts into the Gulf of Mexico this week, becoming the season’s third hurricane, Florida’s Gulf coast will brace for its first tropical impact since the 2022 hurricane season.

Locally, across South Florida and the Keys, a hot and humid pattern will continue as south winds transport in tropical moisture.

Passing downpours will bring occasional gusty winds, up to 40 mph, from time-to-time with the threat for isolated flooding in areas that receive excessive rainfall.

The possibly of locally heavy rainfall will occur in tandem with seasonal king tides, potentially aggravating the annal nuisance.

Afternoon highs will climb into the lower to mid-90s each day.

The wettest and breeziest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with a rapid improvement in time for the Labor Day weekend.

