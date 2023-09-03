Today's Forecast

A weekend of few showers and abundant sunshine has proven delightful thanks to a dip in the humidity.

This has been a noticeable decline that has kept feels-like readings away from the 100 degree mark as afternoon highs have topped out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The pattern remains relatively unchanged into Labor Day as rain chances remain lower-than-average for the rainy season.

Expect highs around 90° Monday afternoon as ocean breezes remain steady around 15 mph. This will extend the high rip current risk for all Atlantic beaches through the evening.

Overall, the week does not offer much deviation from this pattern save the humidity slowly climbing through the week.

By next weekend, shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually climb as highs hold around 91°.

In the tropics, Gert and Katia are holding on under less-than-favorable conditions, presenting no threats outside of marine impacts.

The main story of the week in the tropics will be the expected development of Invest 95-L, which has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next 48 hrs.

Beyond its evolution in the open tropical Atlantic, little can be said about its overall trajectory beyond the next five days.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles will need to monitor the progress of this system. The next name on the this season’s list is “Lee.”