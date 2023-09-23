Today's Forecast

Daily showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for the balance of the weekend, extending through next week.

While each day will provide a period of sunshine, it's going to be difficult to get away from developing showers and storms.

Due to enhanced cloud cover and intermittent showers, some afternoons will see highs finally return to near-normal, in the upper 80s.

Morning lows will trend in the mid to upper 70s.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible but widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated.

In the tropics, tropical storm Ophelia continues to march through the mid-Atlantic with impacts across Virginia, Maryland and Delaware through Sunday.

The system will provide locally heavy rainfall and windy conditions as the system slowly weakens.

In the open tropical Atlantic, the 17th system of the season developed Saturday afternoon.

Philippe will move about in the open Atlantic without threatening land.

There are no threats to South Florida at this time.