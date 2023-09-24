Today's Forecast

Weather

By Ryan Phillips

NBC Universal, Inc.

A repeat forecast all week as a rainy season pattern remains firmly established around the area.

Showers and storms will develop each day as a tropical airmass remains in place over South Florida.

While each day will provide a period of sunshine, storms will dominate for several days.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible but widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated.

Afternoon highs will continue to trend in the upper 80s to near 90°.

Morning lows will hold in the mid to upper 70s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe will move about in the open Atlantic this week, posing no threat to land.

Behind it, another system may develop late-week as it moves west from the eastern tropical Atlantic. 

While any development would be slow, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 60% chance over the next 7 days.

There are no threats to South Florida at this time.

