Today's Forecast

As promised, we ended up with a decent day at the beaches with the focus of the afternoon rain south & west.

But, the showers are starting to migrate back toward the coast, so even Miami & Fort Lauderdale may have a few early evening storms. However, mainly dry weather is expected after 8:00 p.m. with scattered storms rolling back in overnight toward daybreak.

We’ll wake up Sunday morning to 80° and some scattered storms (40%) that become widespread (60%) in the afternoon.

Unlike Saturday, there won’t be that sliver of dry weather at the beaches in the afternoon, so that’s why we have the higher rain chances tomorrow. Expect a high of 90° with feels-like temps easily into the triple digits.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Monday is our transition day as a weak cold front (that is presently north of Orlando) gets a nudge south. This will drop our humidity a little bit but also wipe out our rain chances.

Monday’s rain coverage is still 50%, but Tuesday through Friday we’ll see only 20-30% chances and temps around normal with much more tolerable humidity and a stiff northeast breeze.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through Monday with this round of King Tides ending Tuesday. Minor saltwater flooding in possible at each high tide, and, of course, the rain only adds to the flooding potential.

No surprises in the tropics other than that Philippe could top out as a Cat 1 hurricane and Rina will be dying out very quickly. Both systems move up north with no threat to Florida, Bermuda or Caribbean.