Today's Forecast

The recent pattern of persistent daily showers will soon come to an end with the arrival of drier air in the new work week.

While a few showers remain possible Sunday night and through the day on Monday, a change in the air will be noticeable by Monday evening as humidity levels decline.

Much of the work week will feature afternoon highs in the upper 80s, more sunshine and a touch less humidity.

Shower chances will come few and far between, driven by the onshore breeze that may induce an elevated rip current danger through mid-week.

In the tropics, Philippe and Rina continue to meander in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Philippe will gradually curve into the central Atlantic as tropical depression Rina likely falls apart by Monday.

There are no other areas of interest being monitored for development in the Atlantic.

Hurricane season ends November 30th.