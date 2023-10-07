Today's Forecast

Weather

Saturday was warm and humid, but very pleasant across South Florida.

We have been keeping an eye on some storms out west pushing toward the east. Our models have been very consistent with this feature the last few days.

For that reason, we’ll mention scattered storms with heavy downpours Saturday evening that become isolated and spotty overnight. Expect a low of 77°.

Sunday begins with sunshine. Isolated storms fire up in the afternoon, but it’s not until late afternoon into the evening when we have our highest rain chances at 40% as a weak cold front eases through the area.

Sunday will be 89° while Monday will be slightly cooler at 86°. The humidity will also drop off, but only a little.

Rain chances on Monday are at 30%.

Mid to late week could get very humid and very wet out ahead of what could be the first real cold front of the season next weekend. Stay tuned.

