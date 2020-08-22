Tropical Storm Laura Could Reach the Keys Monday as Marco Strengthens On Route to Gulf

What to Know Tropical storm Laura's winds slowed to 40 miles per hour Saturday

The center of the storm is on track to enter the south coast of Puerto Rico Saturday and bring winds, rain and flooding to the area

Key West could see bands of wind and rain Monday as Laura makes its way towards the gulf

Tropical Storm Laura's wind speeds dropped slightly as it approached the Greater Antilles early Saturday, while Tropical Storm Marco strengthened as it moved towards Mexico.

Laura had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 21 mph about 50 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to the 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Laura was expected to move near Puerto Rico throughout Saturday morning, then make its way to Hispaniola throughout the afternoon and evening before reaching eastern Cuba by Sunday night.

Parts of the Keys could take a direct hit Monday, though chances of tropical storm winds in Miami remain low. Miami-Dade and Broward counties may see bands of wind, rain, and possibly some tornadoes.

Monroe County issued a state of local emergency Friday and will open up the county's Emergency Operations Center in advance of the storm's potential track, officials said. A mandatory evacuation order has also issued for all liveaboard vessels, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, and campers.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy.

A tropical storm watch was in effect for the central Bahamas.

Rainfall between one and eight inches was expected across the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco continued to strengthen Saturday and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph as it moved north-northwest about 110 miles east of Cozumel, Mexico.

The center of Marco is expected to approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. The center will then cross the northeastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move over the central Gulf of Mexico toward the northwestern Gulf on Sunday and Monday, forecasters said.

A hurricane watch is in effect from Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico while a tropical storm warning is in effect from Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico. Rainfall is expected to be anywhere from one to 10 inches across the area.

If both storms survive the weekend, the National Hurricane Center forecast that Laura would as head a hurricane toward the central Gulf Coast around Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle, while Marco aimed at Texas, though most likely remaining a tropical storm.

“A lot of people are going to be impacted by rainfall and storm surge in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Joel Cline, the tropical program coordinator for the National Weather Service. “Since you simply don’t know you really need to make precautions.”

Two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The last time two tropical storms were in the Gulf together was in 1959, he said.

Because the hurricane center slowed Laura's entrance into the Gulf and moved its track westward, the two storms are now forecast to be together in the Gulf on Tuesday, just before Marco smacks Texas with Laura making landfall a bit less than a day later.

If the two storms make it, they could be crowded in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time Tuesday about 550 miles apart. That would leave open some weird possibilities, including the storms rotating around each other in a tropical two-step, pulling in closer to each other, nudging each other, weakening each other or — far less likely — merging.