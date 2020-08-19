Tropical Waves Expected to Become Depressions, Possibly Named Storms in Days: NHC

In what has quickly become an active 2020 hurricane season, two systems in the Atlantic Ocean have the potential to become depressions and named storms within the next five days.

The first wave is located along the eastern Caribbean Sea is currently moving at around 20 miles per hour with a disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms along with gusty winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The wave is likely to see a slower forward speed late this week and we could be talking about a tropical depression forming by this coming weekend in the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters say a depression is likely to form with a 80 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

Further to the east, a system located over 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands is moving to the west-northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour with a 90 percent chance of formation into a depression within the next two to five days.

We are seeing some data suggesting that the strongest winds may be north of many populated areas in the northern Caribbean, but it's too early to know for sure. The area of development has been shifted to the north to reflect this.

A third system currently on the mainland in the western part of Africa is being watched with a 20 percent chance of becoming a depression in the next five days.

The next two names on the 2020 hurricane season list are “Laura” and "Marco.”