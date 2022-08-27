Unsettled Weather, Scattered Showers Saturday as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Weekend

The weekend brings unsettled weather back to South Florida, but it certainly will not be a washout.

There could be scattered storms anywhere this morning, but the afternoon’s focus will be along and west of I-95 and especially west of the Turnpike, leaving the beaches will lower rain chances after lunchtime.

Today’s high of 92° will feel like 100-105°.

Sunday is looking similar with just slightly more rain coverage, from 50% Saturday to 60% Sunday.

The tropics are becoming much more active with two waves on the maps.

The first out in the Atlantic will move west toward the islands over the next five days.

Models show some possible development, but it is still too soon to know exactly where this system may go.

The wave currently in the Caribbean will move toward the Yucatan and then the Gulf of Mexico, where development is much more likely.

The worst case scenario for South Florida would be some enhanced moisture later next week.