Dense fog advisory: Visibility drops to less than 2 miles in Miami

Some parts of South Florida had a foggy start to Wednesday.

A dense fog advisory went into effect late Tuesday and will be in place until 8 a.m. for inland Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the National Weather Service said.

In Miami, visibility was down to 1 mile at 6:30 a.m. Normal visibility is 10 miles.

"With one of these fronts still north of us, we are a touch on the humid side still, and with some of the rain we've seen the last couple days, it's yielding some fog," NBC6 Meteorologist Adam Bergsaid. "Technically the dense fog advisory is for inland areas, and I mean well inland, but we're already seeing some fog firing up in areas that technically are not under the dense fog advisory."

Tips from the National Weather Service for driving in fog

Drive with lights on low beam.

Reduce speed. Allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

Avoid crossing traffic unless absolutely necessary.

Listen for traffic you cannot see.

Use wipers and defroster as necessary for maximum vision.

Be patient! Don't pass lines of traffic.

Unless absolutely necessary, don't stop on any freeway or other heavily traveled road.

If your car is disabled or you can’t continue, pull well onto the shoulder and turn off lights. Move away from your vehicle.

Consider postponing your trip until the fog clears.

Be especially cautious in and near school zones. Watch for flashing yellow or red signals on school buses. Watch for children waiting for buses in the fog.

Also, be aware that smoke from grass and forest fires along roadways can combine with fog to rapidly drop visiblities to zero.

