It’s been a mostly dry start to 2025 but that’s about to change as we kick off the week.

Rain is expected across South Florida on Monday and some of the rain could be heavy at times.

On top of that, we could see a few strong storms with the main impact being gusty winds.

This active pattern will be brief as calmer weather moves in by Tuesday afternoon at the latest.