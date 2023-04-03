Warm Air, Low Rain Chances Continue as Workweek Kicks Off in South Florida

After near-record heat on Sunday, we will be a touch cooler to start off the week.

With that said, warm morning 70s and toasty afternoon mid-80s are still in the cards. You'll notice a slight beach breeze after lunch.

Our pattern stays pretty consistent this week with morning low-mid-70s, afternoon mid-80s and low rain chances.

Our east breeze will pick up a touch by mid-late week and this will keep a lid on our afternoon temps.

While still warm, compared to average, highs will range from about 84-85 right into the weekend.

We may see a few more showers by Sunday.