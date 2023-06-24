Warm and muggy conditions to kick off the weekend

Warm and muggy conditions are kicking off the weekend. Temps are in the upper 70s to low 80s to start this morning and this afternoon highs will reach into the low 90s with heat index values in the low 100s.

Storms are expected this afternoon and some of them could linger into the late evening and overnight hours. Heavy rain and gusty wind are the main threats within the storms. With overnight activity possible, there could be a few downpours for Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature more storms throughout the day. A few morning downpours and afternoon thunderstorms. The heat and humidity stay elevated.

The stormy pattern continues next week.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tropical Storm Bret is expected to fall apart by Sunday morning as it continues westward. We’ll still have Tropical Storm Cindy as it skirts east of the Lesser Antilles. Cindy could bring indirect impacts to South Florida – mainly in the form of choppy surf and rip currents. Overall, it should stay in the open Atlantic waters and fall apart as it runs into the Bermuda high by the middle of this upcoming week.