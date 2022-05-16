Warm and Muggy Monday in South Florida Ahead of Afternoon Storms

South Florida could see an isolated storm early Monday, then a lull in the action before more storms fire up this afternoon.

It'll be warm and muggy with highs in the upper-80s. Meanwhile, some full moon coastal flooding is possible around high tide as well Monday. High tides will be in the 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. hours.

Rain chances will dip a bit on Tuesday and even more Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds in. That will allow the area to heat up into the low-90s with light winds. Find your cool spot.

Rain works back into the forecast late this week and weekend. It will feel like classic rainy season.