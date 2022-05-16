first alert weather

Warm and Muggy Monday in South Florida Ahead of Afternoon Storms

Some full moon coastal flooding is possible during high tide

South Florida could see an isolated storm early Monday, then a lull in the action before more storms fire up this afternoon.

It'll be warm and muggy with highs in the upper-80s. Meanwhile, some full moon coastal flooding is possible around high tide as well Monday. High tides will be in the 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. hours.

Rain chances will dip a bit on Tuesday and even more Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds in. That will allow the area to heat up into the low-90s with light winds. Find your cool spot.

Rain works back into the forecast late this week and weekend. It will feel like classic rainy season.

