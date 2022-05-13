first alert weather

Warm, Breezy Morning to Round Out Workweek in South Florida

Friday will be the most pleasant of the next seven days with afternoon numbers in the mid-80s along with a light southeast breeze

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

We are in the beginning stages of a warming trend and you'll notice the pop in humidity as well.

Friday will be the most pleasant of the next seven days with afternoon numbers in the mid-80s along with a light southeast breeze.

A few storms could be in the mix after lunch as well.

Temperatures will push into the upper-80s this weekend with about one in three of us seeing afternoon storms.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It looks like the best chance for storms will be out across the western suburbs.

It looks even hotter early next week as the 90s return along with lower rain chances.

Here comes summer.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

