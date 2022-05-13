Warm, Breezy Morning to Round Out Workweek in South Florida

We are in the beginning stages of a warming trend and you'll notice the pop in humidity as well.

Friday will be the most pleasant of the next seven days with afternoon numbers in the mid-80s along with a light southeast breeze.

A few storms could be in the mix after lunch as well.

Temperatures will push into the upper-80s this weekend with about one in three of us seeing afternoon storms.

It looks like the best chance for storms will be out across the western suburbs.

It looks even hotter early next week as the 90s return along with lower rain chances.

Here comes summer.