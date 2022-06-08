Warm, Dry Morning Before Afternoon Storms Begin Across South Florida

It's nice to see a dry start to the day Wednesday but that won't last long.
Afternoon storms are once again in the cards — especially north of the Keys.
Highs near 90.
Keep in mind that our flood watch continues for a good swath of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties Wednesday as any additional rainfall could trigger flooding.
Many areas have seen a foot to a foot and a half of rain since Friday.
The pattern looks quite similar all week.
Looking to the weekend, there is a glimmer of hope for a little less rain. Some models clear us out quite a bit by Sunday; others not so much.
Models all seem to come together by early next week.
Dry skies can't come early enough.
Tropics are quiet
