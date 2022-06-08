first alert weather

Warm, Dry Morning Before Afternoon Storms Begin Across South Florida

Afternoon storms are once again in the cards — especially north of the Keys

By NBC 6 and Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's nice to see a dry start to the day Wednesday but that won't last long.

Afternoon storms are once again in the cards — especially north of the Keys.

Highs near 90.

Keep in mind that our flood watch continues for a good swath of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties Wednesday as any additional rainfall could trigger flooding.

Many areas have seen a foot to a foot and a half of rain since Friday.

The pattern looks quite similar all week.

Looking to the weekend, there is a glimmer of hope for a little less rain. Some models clear us out quite a bit by Sunday; others not so much.

Models all seem to come together by early next week.

Dry skies can't come early enough.

Tropics are quiet

