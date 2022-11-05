first alert weather

Warm, Dry Saturday Across South Florida

A stray shower is expected this weekend but shouldn’t be the main focus of the forecast.

By Chelsea Ambriz

This weekend will be a comfortable one! The humidity is down but temperatures remain above average.

Saturday will get into the mid and upper 80s with a strong NE breeze. Gusty conditions are expected along the coast.

Sunday, another warm day is anticipated with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s.

Passing showers are possible but again, a mostly dry day is expected.

Rain chances increase with some tropical moisture that will impact South Florida later this week.

There are a few areas of interest to monitor. An area in the open waters of the Atlantic east of Bermuda and an area near the Caribbean. This is the one we need to watch.

A 20 percent chance for development over the next two days and 60 percent over the next five days.

The models don’t agree on the long range forecast so regardless of any low that developments a rainy pattern sets up for South Florida this coming week.

