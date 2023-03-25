Warm, Humid Air as Weekend Kicks Off in South Florida

It will be another warm afternoon!

The humidity continues to slowly build so heat index values could be about 5 degrees higher than air temps this afternoon.

Highs reach the mid-80s but could feel closer to 90 degrees at times. A mix of sun and a few clouds will be expected today with a nice breeze out of the south.

There could be an isolated shower through the Everglades and inland areas, but the majority of the area will not see rain.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tonight, mostly clear conditions will continue and lows fall to the low 70s.

The heat and humidity remain in the forecast through early next week.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s before the next front arrives late Wednesday. This will take our temps back to the low 80s and that is closer to normal for this time of year.