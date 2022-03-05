Warm, Humid Air to Kickstart Weekend in South Florida

After a few quick showers this morning, the rest of Saturday will be gorgeous with the exception of a spotty shower or two down in the Keys this afternoon.

Expect pleasant highs in the lower 80s with comfortable humidity.

It will be quite windy with easterly gusts up to 30mph, dangerous rip currents at the beach and a Small Craft Advisory for boaters.

Sunday’s weather will be even nicer with sunny skies, zero rain and even a slight drop in humidity along with highs in the lower 80s.

The week ahead will be the warmest since around Halloween before a nice treat arrives next weekend: a pretty good cold front by March standards.

The breeze will be with us all weekend long with morning numbers near 70 and afternoon numbers in the low 80s, just a touch above average for this time of the year.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Rain chances remain low, but those winds will keep a small craft advisory in play along with a high risk of rip currents.

We remain a bit gusty into next week with slightly warmer numbers as winds turn more southerly. Rain chances drift a little higher too, coming in around 20-30 percent.