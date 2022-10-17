first alert weather

Warm, Humid Morning in South Florida as Afternoon Showers, Storms Expected

By Adam Berg

Well, we are back to afternoon showers and storms for your Monday as warm and humid conditions persist.

Highs will be a touch above average, hitting the upper-80s in most spots and mid-80s near the coast.

These showers should fade as we head through the evening. 

We will see another round of showers and storms Tuesday and the coverage may even be a bit higher as a front moves into the region.

Highs will once again be on the warm side, touching the upper-80s.

The front will bring a much cooler Wednesday to the area with highs struggling to get out of the 70s with some lingering rain. It will be in the 60s for lows then spill in and stick around Thursday morning through the weekend possibly.

The rain should finally kick out for the weekend as well with high temperatures back in the 80s.

