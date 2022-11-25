Warm, Humid Start to Black Friday Across South Florida

The morning of Black Friday could feature patchy fog mainly inland and west with the calm wind.

Temps are starting the day near 80 degrees with lots of humidity as well. Highs today will return to the mid to upper 80s with mostly clear skies.

The current record for today’s date is 86 degrees and we’re forecasting 87. There could be a chance to tie or break the record in Miami.

This warm pattern lasts through the weekend with daily chances to tie or break the daily high-temperature record.

By early next week, we’ll finally see a break in some of the humidity but that remains short-lived and temps remain above average, sticking in the mid-80s.