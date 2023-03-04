Warm, Muggy Conditions in South Florida Saturday as Rain Chances Remain Low

Temperatures begin Saturday in the mid to upper 70s with muggy conditions.

There has been some patchy fog around, but that should quickly lift as temperatures keep warming up.

Today will be a hot one with the chance to tie the current record for March 4th – we’re forecasting 90° which is the record in place. Rain should hold off as the cold front is still off to the north.

[wx-radar /

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tonight, mostly clear conditions continue.

Lows fall into the upper 60s, low 70s, but on Sunday we’ll warm back into the upper 80s with a small chance for a quick passing downpour. Most of the region should remain rain free.

The front arrives by Monday and stalls so there is a chance for a few showers. With a ridge of high pressure building again off the east coast of Florida, we’ll keep a low chance for showers through midweek.

This is a weak front so temperatures go from the upper 80s back down to the low 80s with little impact to the overnight weather.