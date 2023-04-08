Warm, Muggy Saturday in South Florida as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Weekend

A few isolated showers are working onshore Saturday morning with the chance for some light rain later today, but it will be widely isolated.

Temperatures climb out of the mid and upper 70s to the mid-80s.

It will be a warm and muggy afternoon Saturday with a mix of sun and passing clouds, but there could be a few heavy rain showers in the evening hours as a cold front approaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with a low of 71.

Showers return heading into Sunday with the morning starting out mostly dry, but rain chances increasing throughout Easter Sunday.

While Easter morning activities should be fine, afternoon activities could get some heavy rain.

Highs will reach the upper 80s as the front starts to moves across South Florida by late Sunday.

The pattern remains unsettled so daily rain chances remain in the forecast through much of the upcoming week.

Temperatures will also slightly cooler and we stay more seasonable with highs in the low 80s.