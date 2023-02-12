Warm, Muggy Sunday in South Florida with Temps Expected to Drop Ahead of Work Week

A cold front has moved through and brought heavy rain to Miami and a few showers to Fort Lauderdale early Sunday morning.

Rain showers were off the coast by 5 a.m., so it will be a damp start this morning.

We are still starting with a muggy morning with temperatures in the low 70s with gusty western winds.

There are a few differences with this front compared to our standard winter front.

This cold front came through moving from the west to the east. This means we do not have that northerly wind just yet.

Today will still be warm, seasonal, and muggy. Temperatures will have a high of 77 as the clouds break up throughout the day.

Our wind will shift from the west to the north later today which will then allow the colder air to reach South Florida overnight.

Monday morning we drop to 54 degrees! The cooler air sticks around for Monday afternoon with a high of 74 degrees.

Tuesday morning remains crisp with a low of 56, but the afternoon will be fantastic with a high of 77.

The cool air is short-lived as 80s return to the forecast by midweek but we’ll remain dry through Thursday.

Friday, the next front arrives bringing a few more showers to drop our temperatures just in time for the weekend!