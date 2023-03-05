Warm, Partly Sunny Sunday as Rain Chances Hedge Up Due to Upcoming Front

The warm conditions continue Sunday, with temperatures in the morning starting around 70 degrees with patchy fog around the western areas.

This afternoon will be another warm day with highs reaching for the upper 80s with partly sunny skies.

The chance for rain hedges up just a tad with the front still to our north.

By Monday, the onshore breeze will bring a chance for a few stray showers that linger in the forecast through midweek.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s.

By Thursday, temperatures fall back closer to average for this time of year and we head into next weekend with highs closer to 80 degrees.

Overnight lows stay steady and near 70 degrees each night.

Next weekend, a stronger front is looking to arrive and this has the chance to bring back the cooler conditions in the long range forecast.