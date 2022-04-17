first alert weather

Warm, Sunny Easter in South Florida Before Rain Returns

Easter Sunday should be gorgeous across South Florida with lots of sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid-80s.

Easter Sunday should be gorgeous across South Florida with lots of sunshine, seasonable highs in the mid-80s and only a 10% chance of a sprinkle.

Monday’s rain chances ramp up to 50%, but not until after 2 p.m. when a few isolated severe storms are possible from north Miami. Wind, hail and lightning will be the biggest concerns.

A cold front will come through on Tuesday morning.

It will shave off a couple of degrees for Wednesday, but most importantly the front will knock out the humidity.

