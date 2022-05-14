first alert weather

Warm Weather, Afternoon Showers Ahead of Sunday's ‘Blood Moon' Eclipse

Saturday brings highs around 90 degrees and a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be all similar days with highs around 90 degrees and a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Sunday night should be pretty cool with the first “total lunar eclipse” for the Lower 48 since 2019.

As skies clear up after some Sunday afternoon storms, we should have great visibility here in South Florida in the southeast sky.

The eclipse runs from 9:32 p.m. to 2:50 a.m.

The total phase or the “blood moon” phase occurs from 11:29 p.m. to 12:53 a.m. and peaks at 12:11 a.m., when the Earth’s shadow completely covers the sun.

As a result of this full moon and astronomically high tides, minor coastal flooding (similar to sunny-day flooding in the fall) will be possible at times of high tide between now and Monday.

Today’s high tides at Miami Harbor are 7:43 a.m., 1:35 p.m., 8:25 p.m.

