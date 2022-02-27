Warm Weather Follows Spotty Showers Across South Florida

Sunday morning begins with a few spotty showers across South Florida.

The afternoon looks brighter with only a few isolated showers inland, leaving most areas with sunny skies.

It will be warm and muggy, but very pleasant with a high of 83°.

Scattered showers will drift back in this evening followed by mainly dry weather on Monday with only a 10% chance at a shower.

