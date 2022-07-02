first alert weather

Warm Weather, Spotty Showers Across Fourth of July Weekend in South Florida

Saturday’s rain chances will be 30%

By Steve MacLaughlin

The holiday weekend looks fabulous with isolated storms each morning pushing west and leaving most of us with beautiful afternoons.

Saturday’s rain chances will be 30%.

Sunday & Monday will be down to 20%. All three days will focus on afternoon storms for western Broward/Dade down to Key West.

Highs will remain at 90° all three days and dangerous rip currents will be an issue at the beaches.

The tropics continue to heat up. Tropical Storm Bonnie is dumping devastating rain over Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The system will strengthen in the Pacific but hopefully will stay just south of the southern Mexico coast over the next five days.

Tropical Storm Colin has formed along the coast of South Carolina with 40mph winds. Wind and rain will cross up toward Cape Hatteras, NC, although the worst of the rain should remain over the ocean on the storm’s right side in a forward motion.

What’s left of the tropical wave just west of the Lesser Antilles will move up toward us, but no development is expected…but rain chances will pop back up Tuesday & Wednesday as a result.

Tropical Storm Bonnie has made landfall Friday in Central America with 50 mph winds.
