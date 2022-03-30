Warm Wednesday Across South Florida Before Wet Weekend Weather Returns

South Florida is going to be feeling more like the summer months in the coming days with temperatures rising and a return of the wet weather this weekend.

Look for gusty winds and warm temperatures on your Wednesday with morning mid-70s along with afternoon mid-80s. Humidity is still on the low side and your rain chances will be low too.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity isn't ideal news for the wildfire burning west of the turnpike in Miami-Dade, but the wind direction should keep this wildfire from spreading into high population areas.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thursday looks almost identical to Wednesday.

Rain chances will pick up Friday and into the weekend. So too will your temperatures and humidity. Look for morning numbers in the mid-70s with afternoon temperatures approaching 90.