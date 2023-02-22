first alert weather

Warm Wednesday Across South Florida With No Rain Relief in Sight Throughout Workweek

Afternoon highs will continue to trend in the mid-80s this week as dry conditions persist

By Ryan Phillips

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the third day in a row, Marathon made it into the record books with a high of 87.

But for the rest of South Florida, the steady breeze helped to keep temperatures — though above average — from getting out of control.  

While not a record-setting trend for the remainder of the week, afternoon highs will continue to trend in the mid-80s as dry conditions persist.

The strong high overhead will keep the weather quite static, with mostly sunny and warm conditions through the weekend.

With a subtle wind shift next week, afternoon highs will climb higher, flirting with the upper 80s for the final days of February.

