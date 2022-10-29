Warm, Windy Weather Kicks off Halloween Weekend in South Florida

There have been a few isolated showers widely scattered around the area today.

There could still be a pesky shower or two tonight before things clear overnight.

Temps fall into the mid-70s with partly clear skies. There could be an isolated shower to start the day Sunday but overall there will be less activity than Saturday.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated shower chances but most will remain rain-free.

Halloween on Monday will be a hot one! Highs reach into the mid and upper 80s. With little to no rain chances (only a 10%) much of the day will be sunny and bright.

The evening looks warm for Trick-or-Treaters as temps fall through the low 80s and settle in the mid-70s again.

There are a few disturbances to watch in the tropics. One by Bermuda is being absorbed by a front so development is not likely.

The other area in the Caribbean, there is a 70% chance for a low to develop within the next 5 days. But for now, there are no impacts to South FL in the immediate forecast.