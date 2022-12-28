first alert weather

Warming Trend Continues Across South Florida This Week

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend and into the new year.

By Ryan Phillips

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Warmer weather will settle into the forecast pattern over the next several days as highs return to the lower and mid-80s with mostly sunny conditions. 

While a chance of showers will be around on the ocean breeze Thursday and Friday, the pattern will feature mainly dry conditions for days on end.

In this pattern, with high pressure anchored over the region, there are no cool-downs on the horizon over the next 7-10 days. 

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
