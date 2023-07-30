Weekend heat advisory to remain in effect with small chance of rain

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM tonight. Feels like temperatures will once again range between 105°-108°.

Rain chances today will remain relatively low for our metro areas, although I can’t completely rule out a few passing morning storms followed by a dry/hot afternoon.

The threat for storms remains inland during the afternoon/evening hours.

Monday rain chances go back up to 60% in the afternoon. Every day next week features afternoon thunderstorms and near average temperatures.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Tropics: Invest 96L still showing gradual signs of development. It has a 70% chance of tropical development in the next 7 days. The storm will curl north and east along the periphery of the “Bermuda High” steering it away from land! A second area is being monitored. A cluster of storms outside of the Carolinas has a 20% chance of tropical development. This storm will also get kicked out to sea with the arrival of a cold front that will help move it away from the US.