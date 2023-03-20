Wet, Cloudy Monday in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low for Rest of Work Week

The showers we are dealing with should kick out early this morning, leaving us with cloudy skies and a noticeable north wind for the rest of the day.

We haven't seen any sort of real rain since the middle of last month so this is quite welcomed.

Highs will struggle to push above the low-70s with typical highs this time of the year coming in around 81. Not so warm for the first day of spring.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Temperatures warm quickly Tuesday with 80s returning Wednesday and even mid-80s by the weekend.

Rain chances remain low, never pushing above 10%.