Wet Saturday Expected in South Florida as Unsettled Weather Continues

Unsettled weather is expected in South Florida Saturday through Monday, with rain chances at 60% on Saturday and 70% Sunday and Monday.

All three days will have highs in the mid 80s and all three days have the potential for some flooding, depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for central Broward County until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with minor flooding possible.

Heavy rain from slow-moving thunderstorms could be experienced in parts of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach and other Broward cities, the Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service in Miami has Issued a Flood Advisory for Central Broward County in Southeastern Florida. https://t.co/ETCKFYmjYy #flwx pic.twitter.com/irU3Z8ZlSl — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 23, 2021

A strong cold front arrives Friday followed by gorgeous weather for Halloween weekend.