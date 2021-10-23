first alert weather

Wet Saturday Expected in South Florida as Unsettled Weather Continues

By Steve MacLaughlin and NBC 6

Unsettled weather is expected in South Florida Saturday through Monday, with rain chances at 60% on Saturday and 70% Sunday and Monday.

All three days will have highs in the mid 80s and all three days have the potential for some flooding, depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for central Broward County until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, with minor flooding possible.

Heavy rain from slow-moving thunderstorms could be experienced in parts of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach and other Broward cities, the Weather Service said.

A strong cold front arrives Friday followed by gorgeous weather for Halloween weekend.

