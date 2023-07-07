What is a dew point? NBC6 meteorologist explains what is causing the recent ‘oppressive' temps

You may have heard the term dew point but do you know what it means?

The dew point is the temperature the air needs to be cooled to in order to hit 100% humidity.

The higher the dewpoint the greater the amount of moisture in the air.

For instance, a temperature of 50 degrees with a dew point of 50 degrees is 100% humidity, but a temperature of 70 degrees with a dew point of 70 degrees feels stickier and more humid and it is.

Let’s break down the different ranges of dew points and what these numbers actually feel like.

To be fair, these terms are subjective but it does give you an idea.

A dew point of 76 or higher is considered “miserable.” A dew point of 70-75 is “oppressive.” Dew point numbers between 66-70 feel “uncomfortable,” and 61-65 degree dew points feel a little “sticky.”

Dew points in the 56-60 degree range feel “comfortable,” 50-55 degree dew points feel “pleasant," and “dew points” below 50 feel “dry.”

Our dewpoints are highest from May to September.