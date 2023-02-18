Windy, Less Humid Saturday in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low

A weak front moved through South Florida overnight which will drop the humidity but still keep temperatures near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Showers and storms should remain mainly off the coast but windy conditions will be expected today.

The forecast shows mostly to partly cloudy skies and a comfortable high of 80 degrees.

A small craft advisory remains in place for the open waters. Windy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph will lead seas five to eight feet and higher as you follow the gulf stream.

The weak front stalls and looks to lift back to the north so a stray shower on Sunday is possible. Otherwise, pleasant with more sunshine.

For President’s Day on Monday, we should have a rain-free forecast with a lot of sun, but warmer weather with highs reaching the mid-80s. The wind will lighten up too.

The dry pattern takes over and we start heating up next week with highs settling in the mid-80s.