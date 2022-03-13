Work Week Starts Warmer After Weekend Cool Down in South Florida

The pleasant cool-down of the weekend will prove short-lived as lows rebound into the 60s tonight with afternoon highs peaking near 80 Monday afternoon.
In the short term, breezy conditions will continue to prompt a high risk for rip currents on all Atlantic beaches through Tuesday.
The workweek will start off on a mild and bright note before rain chances increase Tuesday through Thursday. All the while, increasing humidity will overtake the area.
As the week progress, above-average afternoon highs will move into the mid-80s as morning lows hover in the lower 70s.
