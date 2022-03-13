Work Week Starts Warmer After Weekend Cool Down in South Florida

The pleasant cool-down of the weekend will prove short-lived as lows rebound into the 60s tonight with afternoon highs peaking near 80 Monday afternoon.

In the short term, breezy conditions will continue to prompt a high risk for rip currents on all Atlantic beaches through Tuesday.

A fabulous evening around South Florida with steady temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s. pic.twitter.com/qCvZjSg7Xc — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) March 13, 2022

The workweek will start off on a mild and bright note before rain chances increase Tuesday through Thursday. All the while, increasing humidity will overtake the area.

As the week progress, above-average afternoon highs will move into the mid-80s as morning lows hover in the lower 70s.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.