Work Week Starts Warmer After Weekend Cool Down in South Florida

The fifth-coldest morning of the season followed a record-setting 90° on Saturday with feels-like temps in the mid-90s

By Ryan Phillips

The pleasant cool-down of the weekend will prove short-lived as lows rebound into the 60s tonight with afternoon highs peaking near 80 Monday afternoon.

In the short term, breezy conditions will continue to prompt a high risk for rip currents on all Atlantic beaches through Tuesday.

The workweek will start off on a mild and bright note before rain chances increase Tuesday through Thursday. All the while, increasing humidity will overtake the area.

As the week progress, above-average afternoon highs will move into the mid-80s as morning lows hover in the lower 70s.

