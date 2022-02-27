first alert weather

Work Week To Start Warm and Bright with Limited Rain Chances in South Florida

By Ryan Phillips

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Following Sunday’s evening showers, the new week will start off on a mainly warm and bright note with limited rain chances in the week ahead.

Consistent sky conditions and temperatures will settle in place as we move into the month of March.  

Over the next several days, expect morning lows to drop into the middle and upper 60s with highs the lower 80s each afternoon.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, the pattern is mainly dry for several more days, leading into the first weekend of March.

