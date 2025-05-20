The Magic City’s skyline is ever-changing and one of the newest landmarks, the Miami World Center in downtown Miami, opens its doors this week.

In the heart of the city, there is an electric evolution of culture, art and entertainment pulsing through it. A new neighborhood is breathing life into the heart of downtown Miami.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Twenty-seven acres that were once just empty lots, have seen a $6 billion overhaul invested over the last decade.

"It was an underserved, under-invested area for many years, as you may know, you know, being warehouses and trucks driving through it, and you know, to see it come alive today the way it is, it's very rewarding feeling," real estate developer Art Falcone said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Falcone, along with Nitina Motwani Developers, envisioned and invested in this future and started acquiring land as early back as 2003.

"It took seven to eight years to buy all the parcels, continuous, all 28 acres, which is really difficult to do, to then create a great city within the city," Falcone said.

The Paramount Miami, now a staple in the Miami skyline and a beacon in the community, is part of the "city within the city" development that people have seen intricately come to life over the last decade in downtown Miami.

"We had a vision for where Miami was heading, and our part in that process, and I think Miami exceeded our expectations, as did Miami World Center," Motwani said.

NBC6 spoke with Dennis Gomez who's lived here since 2020.

"From zero to 1,000 real quick, and it feels safe," Gomez said.

Twelve buildings are up and another 12 are either already being built or are planned. Twenty-five towers, over 11,000 residential units, hotels and the star, 400,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and fun to be had for residents, locals and visitors.

Another project is also putting Miami on the map.

"Most countries you go to, if not all, are all saying, 'Well, Miami is a tier one international city," Falcone said.

A question many might have is "What's the impact on the community?"

Well, nearly 3,000 jobs were created, Additionally, there's space for retail business to grow, there are upgrades to public spaces and there are improvements to the Freedom Tower Metromover Station as well.

There's a free block party to celebrate the opening on Thursday with events planned during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.